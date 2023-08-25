NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man who pled guilty to two counts of second-degree forcible rape was sentenced on Friday.

In December of 2021, the New Bern Police Department was contacted by CarolinaEast Medical Center in reference to a sexual assault referral/ allegation. Based on the gathered evidence, detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest and charge Yacop Rmah.

In June, Rmah pled guilty to two counts of second-degree forcible rape. He was sentenced to two consecutive active sentences that will require him to serve between ten and 22 years. Rmah will also register as a sex offender for life.

“Our department has a great relationship between our agency, the District Attorney’s Office, and other non-profits within Craven County. This allows us to collaborate more efficiently and bring justice to those impacted by this individual’s actions,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.