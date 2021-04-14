New Bern police looking for teen who has run away from home again

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a teenager who has run away from his home again.

Javon Dudley, 15, was last seen leaving his home on Douglas Drive in New Bern around 5 p.m. It was unclear what he was wearing. Officials describe Dudley as a black male, 5-foot-7, approximately 115 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has Autism, ADHD and homicidal tendencies, according to his father, officials said.

Dudley has attempted to run away from home before, the latest on March 16.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javon Dudley is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, your local law enforcement agency or 911.