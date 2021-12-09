New Bern Police looking into a program to speed up law enforcement efforts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department might have a new way to receive anonymous tips in the near future.

They applied for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Grant Program to receive $12,000 to subscribe to the “tip 411” program.

This program allows law enforcement to receive anonymous tips through text messages or through the Tip 411 website.

The police department says this is a step in the right direction to continue to build trust between law enforcement and citizens.

“It also allows two-way communications for the tips. So if the detective has a question or reference to the tip, they can pose that question back to the anonymous source. And the source still remains anonymous,” Captain Daren Fuller, New Bern Police Department.

They are currently accepting questions or comments about the grant and we have details on our website about how you can submit those to the police department.