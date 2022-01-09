New Bern police recognized on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has been responding to calls in the community since the 1700s and they continue to serve today.

Their work is recognized every day but especially on Sunday during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Officer Alexis Collins joined the New Bern Police Department in November. She said everything about this job is her favorite.

“I was born and raised here so it’s fun to run into some classmates and stuff and … it’s just a good atmosphere to be in,” said Collins.

Officer Noah Moreis is nearing his one-year mark at the department. The diversity of the job is one of the reasons he considers it to be the best career.

“Every call, even if it’s the same call with some of the same people, every single time it’s different,” said Moreis. “And there’s a different way to handle it, there’s a different way to talk to people. There’s kind of different stuff going on every day. It’s never the same and keeps you on your toes.”

His drive of wanting to help others at the age of 16 hasn’t slowed down.

“No matter what, I’m going to do my best to try to help the community,” said Moreis.

Officer Carlos Hughes is a veteran of the department. Hughes said he was mentored by police officers at a young age.

“I grew up in New Jersey, and as a young adult or a middle school-aged child, we had police athletic league, which I played baseball and football and my coaches were police officers,” said Hughes.

“And I never forgot the time they spent with me and made a positive impact for me to take this job. I never forgot about it I spent over 13 years of my career as a school resource officer helping young juveniles the way I was helped.”

That’s why Hughes has been an officer for almost 23 years.

“We get into this job to help people. Yes arresting is part of our job but that’s a small percentage of our job,” said Hughes.

The officers said New Bern is a special place where they will continue to do their part to help improve the city and keep it safe.