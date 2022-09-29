NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured.

Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Donovan Dawson of Craven County, who was traveling westbound in the right lane on Neuse Boulevard.

The pedestrian, described by police as a Black man in his mid-20s, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation as of Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Johnson at (252) 672-4297.