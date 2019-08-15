New Bern police to host Citizens Police Academy in September

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)

The New Bern Police Department is now accepting applications for residents to participate in its 25th Citizens Police Academy, with 10 weekly sessions from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14.

NBPD officials said the Citizens Police Academy allows participants to learn about the department’s daily operations, gain an informed perspective and share community concerns.



The planned activities encourage communication between residents and officers, which helps to build a strong citizen/police partnership, which teh department said improves public safety.

The academy consists of ten (10) sessions on Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., from September 12, 2019 through November 14, 2019.



Participants will also complete a Police Ride-A- Long during the program.



The academy will be held at the New Bern Police Department and a graduation ceremony will be held in November.



Applications to participate are available at the New Bern Police Department, the Mall Substation, and online at the New Bern Police website.

For additional information, call NBPD Sergeant Adam Sneeden, Citizens Police Academy Coordinator, at 252-672-4102.