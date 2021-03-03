New Bern Police unveils new Animal Control vehicle with more ‘creature comforts’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern Police on Wednesday unveiled a new set of wheels to give furry friends a more comfortable ride.

The truck previously used by the department’s Animal Control unit lacked many “creature comforts.” The new vehicle has more space for up to six animals, a ramp and a climate-controlled environment.

Members of the unit normally respond to calls for stray animals, bites and owners surrendering their pets. Officers said they will put the new vehicle to work as soon as they get it.

“For a little while we were watching Pamlico County and Craven County, have really nice trucks and it was a little truck envy,” said Sgt. William Zerby, Animal Control supervisor. “And so to get this truck into our fleet, it’s exciting.”

Officials are also looking to replace another vehicle also used by the department.