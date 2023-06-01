NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School’s principal and a school counselor have been put on paid leave for an unspecified reason.

Craven County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Wagner confirmed to WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr that Principal Jerry Simons and school counselor Heidi Ricks have been put on paid suspension from school. She cited privacy laws as the reason why it was not released why they were put on leave.

New Bern will have a new principal, Dr. Daryl Thomas, on July 1. Thomas is moving from the principal at J.H. Rose High School after Simmons announced he was retiring earlier this year.