NEW BERN, N.C. — On Friday, the New Bern Redevelopment Commission broke ground on much-needed quality housing within the city.

To mark the occasion, Executive Director Zeb Hough, several Redevelopment Commission board members, and City of New Bern Officials participated in a shovel turn at the site. The three homes proposed at the site are funded thanks to Alderman Aster’s appropriation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In June of this year, the Redevelopment Commission finalized discussions for the development of the lots, located at the corner of Jones Street and Walt Bellamy Drive, which are owned by the Redevelopment Commission. Soon after, staff and the Board began working with the city on the design of the homes. The three homes will feature two bedrooms, one bathroom and approximately 800-1,000 square feet of living space. The Redevelopment Commission estimates it’ll cost roughly $427,900 to build.

“These homes will provide essential and quality housing in the redevelopment zone of New Bern. Today is a huge first step for the Redevelopment Commission,” said Executive Director Zeb Hough. “This is the beginning for us and while there isn’t much to see right now, we believe the best is yet to come. In six months, we plan to host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the commission’s first completed project in new construction.” Hough was hired as the commission’s executive director on November 1, after working as a consultant to the commission for four-and-a-half months.

The homes are being constructed by IMEC Group, LLC who was the winning bidder on the project. Once completed, the homes will be sold to new owners. The price of each home has not yet been determined.

The Redevelopment Commission was established in 2018 by the New Bern Board of Aldermen. It is an organized, public body that operates under the North Carolina General Statute operated under Article 22 of Chapter 160A of the North Carolina General Statutes. It is tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to redevelop blighted areas within New Bern city limits in the interest of public health, safety, and welfare of residents.

The commission meets on the second Wednesday of the month, in the City Hall courtroom, located at 300 Pollock Street. Meetings begin at 6 pm and are broadcast live on City 3 TV (Optimum), Roku, and the city website (www.newbernnc.gov/city3tv).