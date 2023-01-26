NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern released its first-ever Popular Annual Financial Report on Tuesday. It’s a document designed to break down the city’s financial data in a user-friendly way.

“Oftentimes in government, we always hear about transparency. What we’re providing in this booklet, in this document is the same thing we’ve always provided. This is just a different way of providing it to the public,” said New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham.

The report included bear paw prints to show readers important definitions and details and includes QR codes to also show people more information.

“We’ve established some QR codes for various things in this document, so if you’re interested in the fire and police, for example, there’s a QR code for them that you can look at and delve into more information,” Odham said.

The report explained the net position of New Bern, what the city owns in assets versus owes in liabilities and the city’s current fund balance. The report also explained the difference between governmental and business-type activities.

“The general fund dollars consist of the services that the citizens are receiving that the city is providing with their tax dollars. The enterprise funds or the proprietary funds are the business-like expenses. Those are the things that they charge for such as electric water and sewer,” said City of New Bern Director of Finance Kimberly Ostrom.

The report included an update on the work of the general government, New Bern Fire-Rescue, New Bern Police Department, Development Services, Parks and Recreation and Public Works.

“It breaks down each individual department, so if you have a passion for one department versus another, I think that’s great. But it talks about our debt service, it talks about our tax rate and how we compare to other cities,” Odham said.

The Popular Annual Financial Report can be found by clicking here.