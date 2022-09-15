NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The fiber optic internet company Metronet is continuing to make progress in its installation efforts across Eastern North Carolina.

The company says many residents could start accessing their internet services within the next month, including residents in New Bern, who Metronet officials say could be online by October 4 of this year, if all goes according to plan.

Metronet began installation in the New Bern area starting November 2021, the company now says workers are nearly one-third of the way done with fiber installation throughout the city. Installation work includes underground and aerial fiber cables located at different points around the city.

Officials say New Bern residents are already excited, with over 1,000 presales of service.

To see Metronet installation progress in your area, check out their interactive construction maps on their company website for updates near you.

Metronet officials say they will join New Bern leaders at their next Board of Alderman meeting at City Hall on September 27 at 6 p.m. to discuss and update city leaders on the progress.