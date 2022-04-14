NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A big topic swirling around in New Bern that is getting mixed reactions is the development of a “social district” in the downtown area.

The social district would allow a person to carry around an open alcoholic drink. In a recent meeting, pros and cons headlined much of the discussion. One major concern is increasing crime. For those exploring the idea, they say this is an opportunity for New Bern.

“We would call it the “BERN” District, the beverage, entertainment and retail neighborhood,” said Lynne Harakal, executive director of Swiss Bear, Inc.

Harakal said they’ve looked at states like Florida and Michigan which have created these districts.

“It’s created an economic boost for the businesses that are in those communities,” said Harakal.

She added that her organization and others listened to residential concerns on crime.

“Everything that we have researched, there’s been little to no crime increase as a result of it,” said Harakal.

Another topic concerning residents was increasing pollution and trash.

“We also know that we need more trash cans within our district,” said Harakal. “And that’s something that is being worked out.”

When discussing the businesses in the district, she said they have the option to opt-out of participating. One business in the social district is The Bruin Craft Beer and Wine Bar. Bartender Michael Williams said more discussions need to be had before making a decision.

“I would like to get more information from the people who are drafting this and sort of see what the cons are,” said Williams. “But I think the Bruin would probably benefit from that.”

Williams said he plans to attend the next public meeting about the social district, which is coming up on Monday. More information about the social district can be found here.