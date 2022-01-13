New Bern residents who have to move are picking these cities the most

NEW BERN, N.C. — Over the years, New Bern has become known as a place where many people are moving to, not from.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Bern are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from New Bern between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

This list follows popular ones regarding Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville.

Why would you ever want to leave? Where people are moving to from Greenville

From Jacksonville to … : Where people are moving to from the city

People who leave Goldsboro move to these places, according to Stacker.com

1 / 50Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from Pensacola to New Bern: 122 (#61 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 74 to New Bern

2 / 50Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#49. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from Salinas to New Bern: 36 (#78 most common destination from Salinas)

– Net migration: 12 to Salinas

3 / 50Public Domain

#48. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 49

– Migration from Seattle to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 49 to Seattle

4 / 50Public Domain

#47. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 49

– Migration from Watertown to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 49 to Watertown

5 / 50David Wilson // Wikicommon

#46. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 51

– Migration from Rocky Mount to New Bern: 38 (#20 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Net migration: 13 to Rocky Mount

6 / 50en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#45. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from San Francisco to New Bern: 49 (#172 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 4 to San Francisco

7 / 50Frank K. // Wikicommons

#44. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Anchorage to New Bern: 3 (#201 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Net migration: 56 to Anchorage

8 / 50Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#43. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Boise City to New Bern: 9 (#157 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 52 to Boise City

9 / 50David Jordan // Wikicommons

#42. Fresno, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 64

– Migration from Fresno to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 64 to Fresno

10 / 50SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 67

– Migration from San Diego to New Bern: 182 (#115 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 115 to New Bern

11 / 50King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 67

– Migration from New York to New Bern: 206 (#179 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 139 to New Bern

12 / 50waitscm // Flickr

#39. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 71

– Migration from Binghamton to New Bern: 62 (#24 most common destination from Binghamton)

– Net migration: 9 to Binghamton

13 / 50lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 77

– Migration from Des Moines to New Bern: 12 (#126 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 65 to Des Moines

14 / 50AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 80

– Migration from Jacksonville to New Bern: 45 (#156 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 35 to Jacksonville

15 / 50Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#36. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 80

– Migration from Minneapolis to New Bern: 62 (#157 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 18 to Minneapolis

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in New Bern metro area

16 / 50DPPed// Wikimedia

#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 80

– Migration from Phoenix to New Bern: 95 (#171 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 15 to New Bern

17 / 50Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#34. Burlington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 85

– Migration from Burlington to New Bern: 19 (#37 most common destination from Burlington)

– Net migration: 66 to Burlington

18 / 50tweber1// Wikimedia

#33. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 88

– Migration from Winston to New Bern: 71 (#54 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 17 to Winston

19 / 50PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 92

– Migration from Detroit to New Bern: 16 (#234 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 76 to Detroit

20 / 50Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#31. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 93

– Migration from Richmond to New Bern: 39 (#122 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 54 to Richmond

21 / 50Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#30. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 94

– Migration from Greensboro to New Bern: 65 (#50 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 29 to Greensboro

22 / 50ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#29. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 98

– Migration from Pittsburgh to New Bern: 9 (#240 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 89 to Pittsburgh

23 / 50Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

– Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 105

– Migration from Kingsport to New Bern: 9 (#87 most common destination from Kingsport)

– Net migration: 96 to Kingsport

24 / 50Pixabay

#27. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 108

– Migration from Austin to New Bern: 26 (#204 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 82 to Austin

25 / 50WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#26. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 112

– Migration from Lawton to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 112 to Lawton

26 / 50Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#25. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 115

– Migration from Port St. Lucie to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 115 to Port St. Lucie

27 / 50O Palsson // Flickr

#24. Charleston, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 118

– Migration from Charleston to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 118 to Charleston

28 / 50skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 118

– Migration from Houston to New Bern: 96 (#178 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 22 to Houston

29 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 151

– Migration from St. Louis to New Bern: 21 (#233 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 130 to St. Louis

30 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 155

– Migration from Boston to New Bern: 46 (#183 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 109 to Boston

31 / 50BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 170

– Migration from Los Angeles to New Bern: 103 (#210 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 67 to Los Angeles

32 / 50Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#19. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 175

– Migration from North Port to New Bern: 8 (#202 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 167 to North Port

33 / 50MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 181

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to New Bern: 39 (#60 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Net migration: 142 to Hilton Head Island

34 / 50David Wilson // Flickr

#17. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 185

– Migration from Knoxville to New Bern: 14 (#158 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 171 to Knoxville

35 / 50Pixabay

#16. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 189

– Migration from San Antonio to New Bern: 50 (#167 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 139 to San Antonio

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Bern metro area

36 / 50Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#15. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 206

– Migration from Goldsboro to New Bern: 42 (#31 most common destination from Goldsboro)

– Net migration: 164 to Goldsboro

37 / 50Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 219

– Migration from Atlanta to New Bern: 110 (#179 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 109 to Atlanta

38 / 50Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 220

– Migration from Virginia Beach to New Bern: 67 (#157 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 153 to Virginia Beach

39 / 50Ken L. // Flickr

#12. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 222

– Migration from Yuma to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 222 to Yuma

40 / 50BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 222

– Migration from Charlotte to New Bern: 370 (#49 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 148 to New Bern

41 / 50Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 222

– Migration from Riverside to New Bern: 466 (#53 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 244 to New Bern

42 / 50Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 240

– Migration from Durham to New Bern: 182 (#35 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 58 to Durham

43 / 50OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 281

– Migration from Bowling Green to New Bern: 0

– Net migration: 281 to Bowling Green

44 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 314

– Migration from Columbus to New Bern: 41 (#151 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 273 to Columbus

45 / 50davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 408

– Migration from Fayetteville to New Bern: 190 (#53 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 218 to Fayetteville

46 / 50Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#5. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 413

– Migration from Wilmington to New Bern: 43 (#49 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Net migration: 370 to Wilmington

47 / 50Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 481

– Migration from Raleigh to New Bern: 234 (#44 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 247 to Raleigh

48 / 50Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 530

– Migration from Washington to New Bern: 364 (#124 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 166 to Washington

49 / 50Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 550

– Migration from Jacksonville to New Bern: 931 (#4 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 381 to New Bern

50 / 50Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#1. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 725

– Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 662 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 63 to Greenville