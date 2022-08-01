NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 27, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 248th anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress. The event starts at 9:45 a.m.

The original event was held at the Craven County Court House in New Bern in August 1774.

The event will include a 15-minute procession from the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot to the outdoor Colonial Chapel of Christ Episcopal Church. There will also be a one-hour ceremony will be held at the Colonial Chapel and will include a keynote address by Ms. Sarah Koontz, NC State Archivist, NC Office of Archives and History.

The event will close with a reception with light refreshments at the Harrison Center, 311 Middle Street, New Bern, NC.