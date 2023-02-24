NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire at a popular downtown New Bern restaurant led to the business being closed on Friday. However, normal activities will resume Saturday.

The Chelsea, caught fire around 9 pm due to a loose gas line in the kitchen, officials said. There were no injuries.

The overhead sprinklers prevented any substantial fire damage. They did cause some water damage to the restaurant, however, while putting out the fire.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to get cleaned up and get reopened very soon. And we’re always heartbroken obviously anytime any business is damaged or has any kind of incident in the city New Bern.” said New Bern Fire Inspector Johnathon Gaskins.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it was closed Friday to clean up. However, it will reopen under normal business hours on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.