NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – At the last Board of Aldermen meeting, the board voted to re-establish the city’s Municipal Service District, or MSD, Committee.

The committee is an advisory board for the Aldermen, specifically for one area in downtown New Bern. The district itself was created in the 1970s. It includes the edge of the Neuse River to Hancock Street and the Trent River to Broad Street.

Property owners within this district pay an extra tax, the funds from this tax specifically go toward improvements in the MSD.

“Some of the major improvements had to do with the sidewalks that were standing on, some storm drainage work,” New Bern Ward 1 Aldermen Rick Prill. “Right now, the MSD fund had 1.7 million dollars in it.”

The Aldermen’s vote officialized the advisory committee, gave the committee an established role, determined how many meetings must be held and decided the number of members.

“The board has approved creating the MSD committee. We’re now in the process of collecting resumes,” Prill said.

There will be 10 voting members in the committee, 6 commercial and 4 residential. These voting members will be property owners in the district. There will also be 5 non-voting ex-officio members.

Tyler Griffin, owner of Baxter’s 1892, a local nightlife and entertainment venue, is interested in joining the committee.

“If we’re paying this tax, then we should have some representation in how that tax money is spent. For me, it’s important, especially if you’re going to be a player in the downtown to have a say in how it grows because we all have a vested interest,” Griffin said.

Sabrina Bengel is a former Aldermen and interested applicant for the MSD committee. She previously served on the MSD committee for several years.

“You know, I’ve been involved with it for years and I want downtown New Bern to be the best it can be, and I’m still engaged, and I want to be engaged because I think it’s so important,” Bengel said.

Bengel expressed concern over formalizing the MSD committee.

“I would be more in favor just having a quarterly meeting that’s a town hall and anybody that wanted to you know attend could attend and hear the information and make comments,” Bengel said.

Everybody has their own suggestions for MSD projects.

“One thing that I think would be important and would also help with the ambiance of downtown is doing a downtown sound system,” Griffin said.

“The biggest one that has been identified is the ongoing desire to of having a Pepsi Museum in the downtown area,” Prill said.

Ultimately, it is up to the Board of Aldermen to listen to the recommendations and make the final decision.

For those MSD property owners interested in applying to be on the committee, reach out to New Bern’s City Clerk or City Manager’s Office for more information.