NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Pack & Troop 97 of the Scouts of the New Bern area will conduct a Scout-A-Rama on April 2 at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will showcase the public what the Scouts do. There will be membership information, skills and activities that the public can see and possibly do. The event is free to the public.
Some of the activities are:
- Backpacking
- Knots
- Pinewood Derby
- Rope Building
- Rocket Launching
- Raingutter Regatta
- Paracord Bracelets
- Monkey Bridge
- Patch Display
- High Adventure
- Flag Ceremonies
- Rank of Eagle display
For more information, contact Joseph Hofmann at (252) 474-4153 or e-mail: southernrrtrains@yahoo.com.