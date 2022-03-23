NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Pack & Troop 97 of the Scouts of the New Bern area will conduct a Scout-A-Rama on April 2 at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will showcase the public what the Scouts do. There will be membership information, skills and activities that the public can see and possibly do. The event is free to the public.

Some of the activities are:

Backpacking

Knots

Pinewood Derby

Rope Building

Rocket Launching

Raingutter Regatta

Paracord Bracelets

Monkey Bridge

Patch Display

High Adventure

Flag Ceremonies

Rank of Eagle display

The event is free of charge

For more information, contact Joseph Hofmann at (252) 474-4153 or e-mail: southernrrtrains@yahoo.com.