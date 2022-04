NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Shriners Club hosted its 55th annual Shriners Fish Fry at several locations throughout the Craven County area on Friday.

Hundreds of cars lined up to purchase $10 plates for a cause. The proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, S.C.

Plates were sold at two locations along Glenburnie Road in New Bern, as well as spots in Grantsboro and Havelock.

Watch the video to learn more.