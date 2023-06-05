NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern city officials said they are approving the overall quality of the area, starting with the roads.

Portions of four different roads in the Duffyfield area are scheduled to be completely resurfaced. Included are Main Street, Washington Street, Raleigh Street and Myrtle Avenue. Past repair jobs have seen road patching, but the city said it’s time for a complete resurface.

“Just riding over there, the inconvenience on the community there, they have to drive over the unimproved roadways. It’s just something that’s really impacting that community,” said New Bern Assistant City Manager Marvin Williams.

The project is set to start in two weeks and is expected to take about a month to finish.