New Bern taking steps to get residents vaccinated

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – An organization in Jones County is taking more extreme measures to get more residents vaccinated in 2022.

Jones County community members are hoping to have a vaccine clinic this weekend at the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Auction at the Jones County Fair Grounds. The organization says they’re holding these clinics outside of normal work hours in an effort to get more people in the county vaccinated.

“Really just trying to make some change in the Johns County community. And one of the things that we’ve been working hard on for the past few years is vaccine awareness and trying to dispel the belief that, you know, these vaccines are harmful,” said Beverly Hines, Secretary of Jones County Community Hope.

All three vaccines will be offered at the clinic and the organization says the first 30 people to get vaccinated will get a plate of barbeque food and a $10 gift card.