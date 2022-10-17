NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bikes for everyone!

On Wednesday, Coastal Cycle Share will have a soft launch from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The event will be at Freshwater Beer Company located at 904 Pollock St in New Bern.

Bikes are available during this time at a discounted rate for the public to try out.

Coastal Cycle Share locations include Freshwater Beer Company (904 Pollock Street), The Galley Store (300 E Front Street), and Beary the Hatchet (504 S Front Street).

All bikes will come with the following features 7-gear Shimano gearing with V-brakes, front basket, safety lights, and phone holder. All bikes can be rented by the Movatic App which allows citizens to sign waivers and pay online.