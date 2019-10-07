New Bern to host free, public lunch with utility crews on Tuesday

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities is inviting the public to eat a free lunch with local utility line workers on Tuesday.
The “Lunch With A Lineman” event will be held on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the City of New Bern Utility Business Office, located at 606 Fort Totten Drive.
City officials said the first 400 attendees at this event will receive 2 free hot dogs and a free drink, with additional food and drink items also available for purchase at the event.
The “Lunch With A Lineman” event is part of the City of New Bern’s celebration of Public Power Week, which is a national, annual event celebrated by members of the American Public Power Association during the first full week of October.
