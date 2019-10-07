New Bern to host free, public lunch with utility crews on Tuesday

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) - For just $20, pet owners can get a microchip inserted into their pets to help find them if they're lost, at an event in October in New Bern.

The microchip event will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Craven County Sheriff's Office, located at 1100 Clarks Road.

Along with microchipping, the event will feature adoptable pets, vendors, children's crafts, and a food truck on site. Attendees can also meet Craven County's Animal Protective Division officers.