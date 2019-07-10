New Bern to install newly-restored City Hall Clock this week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)
The City of New Bern says, starting on Wednesday, crews from Verdin Bells and Clocks will begin installing newly-restored clock parts in its City Hall Clock Tower.
According to City of New Bern officials, the original City Hall was built in 1897 as a Federal Courthouse, U.S. Customs Office and Post Office, but was purchased by the city in 1937.
The building was initially built without a clock tower, but shortly after its construction, James Knox Taylor designed the clock tower, which included a Seth Thomas four-face clock, according to city officials.