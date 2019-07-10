New Bern to install newly-restored City Hall Clock this week

New Bern

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of New Bern, N.C.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)

The City of New Bern says, starting on Wednesday, crews from Verdin Bells and Clocks will begin installing newly-restored clock parts in its City Hall Clock Tower.

According to City of New Bern officials, the original City Hall was built in 1897 as a Federal Courthouse, U.S. Customs Office and Post Office, but was purchased by the city in 1937.

The building was initially built without a clock tower, but shortly after its construction, James Knox Taylor designed the clock tower, which included a Seth Thomas four-face clock, according to city officials.

  • New Bern, N.C. City Hall (City of New Bern)
  • City Hall Clock Parts (City of New Bern)
  • City Hall Clock Parts (City of New Bern)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV