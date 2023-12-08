NEW BERN, N.C. — The Craven County Tourism Development Authority, Visit New Bern, was awarded on the success of two marketing campaigns by the North Carolina Tourism Industry Association at the annual NC Tourism Leadership Conference in Raleigh on November 16.

Visit New Bern earned a platinum award, NCTIA’s highest honor, in the Group Visitors category for the launch of “Trail to Tryon,” as well as a gold award for the leisure marketing campaign, “Arts in April” among 80 entries by destination marketing organizations across the state.

Arts in April (VisitNewBern.com illustration)

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to curating travel experiences that authentically capture the essence of New Bern,” says Visit New Bern Executive Director Melissa Riggle. “Such accolades underscore the vital role our tourism efforts play in fostering economic growth.”

Trail to Tryon, an inaugural event that brought over one thousand people to New Bern in its first year, was created by Visit New Bern’s Sports and Events Committee to leverage New Bern’s prime landscape for hosting sporting events while creating the opportunity for community engagement. The temperate climate and scenic downtown made for a successful weekend-long race, which included a half marathon, 10K, and 5K. After raising more than $2,000 for the American Legion Post 539 in honor of Veterans Day, the event returned for its second year in 2023.

Another first annual event, “Arts in April,” inspired mutually-successful events for community organizations while providing the public with an inclusive and dynamic art series that effectively attracted both locals and visitors from across the state. With travel picking up in the early spring, Visit New Bern saw synergy potential by identifying visual and performing arts offerings in conjunction with New Bern Civic Theatre’s event lineup. Drawing on the support of key partners including the Craven Arts Council, Downtown Council, Swiss Bear, Bank of the Arts and Tryon Palace, the TDA led the charge to promote the cultural celebrations that set New Bern apart.