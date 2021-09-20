New Bern traffic stop leads to drug arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in New Bern early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle equipment violation on Simmons Street near Hazel Avenue.

Officers said during the search they found approximately 6,000 grams of marijuana hidden in a suitcase inside the trunk of the car. The passenger was identified as Jayquan Riggins, 27, of Fresh Meadows, New York.

Photo Credit: New Bern Police Department

Riggins was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riggins was placed in the Craven County Jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

The owner of the vehicle, Clevon Ford, 27, of New Bern, was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ford was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $15,000 bond.