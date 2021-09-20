New Bern traffic stop leads to drug arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in New Bern early Monday morning.
At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle equipment violation on Simmons Street near Hazel Avenue.
Officers said during the search they found approximately 6,000 grams of marijuana hidden in a suitcase inside the trunk of the car. The passenger was identified as Jayquan Riggins, 27, of Fresh Meadows, New York.
Riggins was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riggins was placed in the Craven County Jail with a $250,000 secured bond.
The owner of the vehicle, Clevon Ford, 27, of New Bern, was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ford was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $15,000 bond.