New Bern unveils new ‘Welcome Bear’ statue

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – On Thursday, the City of New Bern dedicated a new bear statue downtown that will offer a friendly welcome to new residents and visitors.
On Thursday morning at the Harrison Center, “Welcome Bear” was unveiled by city officials and the Newcomers Club, which commissioned the bear statue, created by artist Ed MacComber.
New Bern officials said “Welcome Bear” will be moved to its permanent home outside the Club House on Pollock Street.
Thursday’s unveiling ceremony for “Welcome Bear” included remarks by Mayor Dana Outlaw, City Manager Mark Stephens, and a presentation of a mini “Welcome Bear” to Newcomers Club founder Sandy Swigart.
