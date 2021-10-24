New Bern woman celebrates turning 103

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Birthday parties are always a fun time to gather with friends and family, but when someone turns 103, it’s an even better time to celebrate a life well-lived.

That’s what Ann Tomlinson did on Sunday. Her family threw a surprise birthday party for her at Bayview Nursing Home. Tomlinson celebrated with five generations of family and had six great-great grandchildren at the party.

When asked what her secret to a long life is, she said she’s done nothing out of the ordinary.

“That is something everyone has asked me but I’ve just led an ordinary life, as far as I know like everybody else,” Tomlinson said. “I never would have dreamed that I’d live to be 100, much less 103.”

The party was complete with cake and gifts. The family said they’re excited to celebrate 104 next year.