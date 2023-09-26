NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern woman has been arrested and is facing charges after police there said her boyfriend had multiple knife wounds.

Anbiyaa Hunter, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill. She was placed in the Craven County Jail under no bond. She has a first appearance Wednesday in the Craven County District Court.

Police said on Tuesday at 8:10 a.m., they responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center for a reported stabbing. Officers located Standell Moore, 26, of New Bern, suffering from multiple knife wounds. He was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday evening.