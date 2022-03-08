NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Elona Fowler is a unique woman, in so many ways.

With Tuesday being International Women’s Day, it’s time to take a look at women doing unique jobs. Fowler is making history as New Bern’s only female firefighter.

The mom of two said she never thought she would become a fire specialist. With three years in the profession, she said she is proud to be a woman working with this group of men.



“It gives me like a sense of empowerment. It feels good to know that I can accomplish some of those tasks that it could be hard for a woman to do physically, especially in this male-dominated field,” Fowler said.

Fowler wants to encourage women of all ages to pursue their passion. She says you have to push aside doubt and go after your goals.