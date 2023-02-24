RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Katherine Hansen Adolph of New Bern took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize in a new lottery scratch-off game.

The lucky 20X The Cash ticket came from Five Points Mini Mart on National Avenue in New Bern.

Adolph arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim her winnings and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $178,126.

The 20X The Cash game debuted this month with four top prizes of $250,000. Two $250,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.