NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is working on making the city more accessible and they are starting with city hall.

The building has been under construction for weeks with an end date looming in the near future. The project has been worked on for a couple of years, accruing about $4 million dollars for it to become a reality.

City officials have said this project is vital to New Bern and that they hope to open on July 1.

“This is the people’s building, so we want everyone to have access to local government and the elected officials and city staff, and so it’s just the right thing to do,” said New Bern City Manager Foster Hughes.

Hughes added that the plans include main access to city hall, handicapped restrooms and an elevator for the higher floors in the building.