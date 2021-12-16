New Bern Wreaths Across America sponsors over 5,000 wreaths for fallen troops

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On Thursday, wreaths arrived by escort in New Bern in preparation for the Wreaths Across America ceremony this weekend.

The truck was escorted by the New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Fire Department and even local motorcyclists. Once the truck arrived at the New Bern National Cemetery, volunteers helped to unload the wreaths and began putting some on headstones.

This year, the New Bern Wreaths Across America was able to sponsor over 5,000 wreaths. In total, there are 6,772 headstones in the city’s cemetery.

Location Coordinator for the New Bern Wreaths Across America, Kevin Yates, said they have their wreaths escorted across town to give them the amount of respect and honor they deserve. He says they have been working all year to sponsor wreaths for veteran headstones and cannot wait for the ceremony this weekend.

“Every year, it’s just incredible to me to see how many people want to come out and be involved and support,” Yatest said. “They offer their time, their energy, their backs to come out and help us accomplish this mission that we take on every single year.

“So it’s humbling for me to see how many different people, from all the different demographics, want to come out and help and give back.”

The ceremony and placing of all 5,000 wreaths will be this Saturday at noon. Yates said they expect around 600 volunteers from the community to come and encourage anyone and everyone to come out.