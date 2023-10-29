NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Riverfront Convention Center is hosting a seasonal expo in November.

On November 18-19, the convention center will feature the annual Gift Expo & Fall Home Expo. Over 120 vendors will be present, showing off their wares and services, giving many opportunities to find that perfect gift.

The Home Expo will be perfect for those remodeling or decorating their homes, whether they are new or just need an update.

The Colonial Capital Humane Society will host a Pet Adoption event at the expo on the 18th, bringing the time to get the family a forever friend for the holidays. There will be a prize giveaway where those who attend can win thousands of dollars in prizes.

The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on November 18, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on November 19.