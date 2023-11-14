NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — At the last Board of Alderman meeting in New Bern, the board voted to approve a resolution that could help the New Bern Police Department expand its services.

In 2022 alone the department responded to more than 500 medical calls for service. In the first half of 2023, it was more than 200.

New Bern’s Police Department is seeking funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program to purchase nine AEDs to put in patrol cars and police facilities. Having these devices could give the department an edge because oftentimes, officers are the first ones at the scene.

“Anytime the department can acquire equipment, especially through a grant that doesn’t cost taxpayers any money out of the city budget, it makes us feel good that we can offer that additional service that we weren’t able to provide before,” said New Bern Police Department Captain Daren Fuller.

The board voted to approve the resolution at the last meeting. The funding would be for just over $14,000.