NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a year away due to COVID-19, the Ghent community was back in the festive spirit with its sixth annual Mardi Gras festival on Saturday.

From the community decorating their houses in Mardi Gras decorations to partying in the street, Ghent showed others that they know how to throw a party.

“The world is going through an extremely controversial time but if we can eliminate that by having fun for one day, we’re going to support that,” said Chad Sittig with the State Farm Agency.

The Mardi Gras celebrations are a tradition in the city of New Bern. For some, even though it was their first time taking part in the festivities, it won’t be their last.

“I’m actually out here with a group of women, New Bern ladies. There’s close to ninety-seven of us out here. So we’re just out here to have a good time and listen to the bands,” said Constance Hopkins, New Bern local.

Nonprofits were also part of the event. One organization, Coastal Carolina Artist and Crafters, even came from Jacksonville to take part in the fun.

“Our organization has been here every single year, and I love that it keeps growing and growing,” said Michelle Campbell. “The neighborhood is awesome, the people that come out are friendly, and they love it, and they remember us every year.”

From live performances and dancing to ax throwing and doughnuts, the Mardi Gras festival included it all.

For those that haven’t been before, Michael Campbell who’s a regular attendee from Greenville gave his advice.

“You guys need to come out and enjoy this every year because it’s a lot of fun and a lot of people put a lot of work in this and it’s great,” said Campbell.

With not being able to have the event last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who were out at Saturday’s event said they were more than excited to be back out this year.