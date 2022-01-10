New Bern’s historic Elk’s Temple to be turned into boutique hotel

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A building in downtown New Bern has had people asking for years what’s next for it. Now, we finally have an answer.

The historic Elk’s Temple has sat vacant for years. A company called the Kessler Group bought the property recently. They plan on turning it into a boutique hotel, which will feature around 50 rooms, a restaurant, ballroom and more.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw said this is huge news for the future of New Bern’s economy.

“And so this boutique hotel, and the quality and … in a way the trickle-down economics of are going to affect New Bern and regional area … are going to be something that we’re we’ve not seen before,” Outlaw said.

The structure was built in 1908 and housed The Charles Store and the famous Gaskins’ Soda Shop. It received over $500,000 of renovations in 2008 but has remained vacant since.