NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever.

“I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” said Riverside General Manager James Ervin, one of the main sponsors for MumFest.

Thousands gathered for the beginning of MumFest, a two-day event that will be followed by a month of mum festivities like the MumFest Concert and MumFeast. Ervin said that this event brought the community together after being apart for so long and that the day could not have been more perfect.

“We’ve been clogged up with COVID and things like that for two years. it’s beautiful, it’s 70 degrees, we’re right here on the riverfront,” Ervin said.

Mumfest returns this weekend, kicks off month of activities in New Bern

MumFest had live music, games, vendors, food and a beer garden. Organizers for the event said there is something for everyone, and that local businesses could benefit from the increase in visitors to the festival.

“Our tourism department actually has been tracking the potential numbers based on what the growth looks like, and we’re looking at a potential $2.5 million that we are bringing into the community through hotels, and tourism, and restaurants, and that is just fabulous for economic growth. Everyone wins,” said MumFest Events Director Dr. Ann Marie Byrd.

Both organizers and sponsors are encouraging everyone to come down and enjoy all that MumFest has to offer.

“Compared to last year, the streets are absolutely not packed to the point of discomfort, but so many people. The weather is gorgeous, so we just couldn’t have a better event. It just might be the best Mumfest ever,” Byrd said.

The fun does not stop on Saturday. The festivities continue on Sunday. For information on the MumFest schedule, click here. For information on MumFeast, click here.