New Bern’s Redevelopment Commission to bring more improvement in the new year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- Since 2018, New Bern’s Redevelopment Commissions has been busy helping improve the lives of residents in several parts of the city.

The group has been working in the Greater Five Points area, which includes Trent City, Craven Terrace, Five Points and the Greater Duffyfield Area, to provide affordable housing, access to healthcare and clean up neighborhoods. Tharesa Lee, the chair of the commission, said it’s all about three things: neighborhoods, housing and healthcare. She said New Bern has many exciting projects to come which will improve the quality of life in the city.

“We’re looking to build some affordable housing, we’re gathering land, we’re working with some landowners there and we’re gathering enough land to do that. I would say to do more houses that will make an impact because one house done is great … but when you got many done, that’s excellent,” said Lee.

She explained that it’s all thanks to the collaboration with different groups throughout the city.

“When one community does well, the whole city does well, and it’s not one community is the whole is the whole city,” she said.

Plans also include a new healthcare facility that will be easily accessible to the neighborhoods. Lee said it will be located on Bloomfield Street.

“We’re going to be looking at our partnership with Craven County Health Department, you know, the hospital of some of the other stakeholders about health and wellness and slash Resource Center,” she said.

Lee added, with a huge smile on her face, that we can expect to see ground broken for the new housing later this year.