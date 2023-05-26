NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Some major roads will be closed in downtown New Bern every Friday night starting June 2 until Labor Day.

This is because of the restaurant Street Cafés. City officials have said that 11 streets will be closed starting at 6 pm. The 200 and 300 blocks of Middle and Pollock Streets are included.

“The Street Café closures, that started a few years ago during the pandemic and it has continued to be popular with the downtown restaurants and our citizens and visitors alike,” said New Bern City Manager Foster Hughes.

The street closure was scheduled to start May 26 but was postponed due to the threat of bad weather.