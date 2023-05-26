NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tisdale House move was a success.

The house, which dates back to the early 1900s, was moved from Broad Street to its new home on Rhem Avenue on Wednesday. The house’s owner, Daniel Tower, said this move took 70 people to make happen.

“All of the people that have come up to me to thank me for what I’m doing, it’s given me you know energy and enthusiasm for the project,” Tower said. “I’ve been excited about how excited everybody is about it. I’ve got a lot of energy for it, but I do expect it to take a long time and I’m not in a hurry,” said Tower.

The new Stanley White Recreation Center will be built where the Tisdale House once sat. The city said construction on the center could begin as early as July.