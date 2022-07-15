NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven County and surrounding areas will come together and join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern on Oct. 22 at Union Point Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.

On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern, visit act.alz.org/newbern or call 800-272-3900.