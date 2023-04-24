NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new community center in Pleasant Hill, thanks to the City of New Bern.

The 4,000-square-foot building took two years to build and cost the city around $300,000. The facility will offer programs like cooking classes, summer camps and senior citizen group exercises. They are also offering bookings for birthdays, family reunions and other events.

“I think for the past year, we’ve gotten calls about when is this going to open, you know, people are excited to use it. So I’m super happy to let them know that we are going to be taking reservations beginning May 1,” said Kari Warren, New Bern Parks and Recreation director.

Local officials and community members attended Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.