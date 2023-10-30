NEW BERN, N.C. – A new Domino’s, located at 2400 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, is now open! In celebration of the opening, the store will host a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 4. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Customers can order any large, one-topping carryout pizza for $3.99 each at this event and participate in some fun activities.

“We hope people come join us for a great deal, and for some fun,” said Stan Gage, New Bern Domino’s franchise owner. “We will have a face painter, a cornhole challenge to win free pizza for a year, and a new bear. Come meet Tom Ato.”

Domino’s in New Bern offers carryout and delivery, including Domino’s Carside Delivery®, which is a convenient carryout option for customers who want the ease of staying in their vehicle to pick up their order. The store also features a pickup window for carryout customers who want a quick grab-and-go option after placing their order online or over the phone.

“We are excited to bring another Domino’s to New Bern,” said Gage. “I live here and have thought about putting a store on Neuse Boulevard for years.”

Domino’s in New Bern is also looking to hire additional customer service representatives, delivery drivers and assistant managers. Those who are interested in applying should visit jobs.dominos.com.

To place an order at Domino’s in New Bern, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 252-631-9999.