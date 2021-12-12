New name, same great chance for the perfect gift at New Bern holiday expo

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Formerly known as The Home & Holiday Gift Show, the annual Gift Expo and Home Expo were under one roof this year.

“It’s warming my heart that since we opened the doors, people just keep flowing in and these small vendors, small businesses are so fortunate to have it and were just having a great time with it,” Julie Alley, event coordinator for the NC Expos, said on Saturday.

The event has been going for more than 20 years. About 100 vendors participate and bring​ the community and shops together.

One vendor turned her hobby into a passion. Keri Hernandez, a local vendor, is bringing the meaning of local to another level.

“It’s a hobby that turned into a passion. Everybody comes to the beach, so I try to bring the beach to everybody’s home without them actually having to go,” said Hernandez. “And there’s actually local sand in all of my work so it makes it a little more when you say shop local, you’re definitely shopping local.”

Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts, gifts for pets or something unique, this expo had it all.

“We got some Secret Santa stuff to do at school so we’re looking for some ideas for that and just Christmas ideas,” said Megan Hampson.

“Trying to get in the Christmas spirit and supporting our awesome local town of New Bern. We’re both locals,” said Wendi Priester.

The expo was not only helping shoppers find what they need, it’s also helping vendors get much-needed exposure.

“It’s a small business. You need to support small local businesses here in town they’re so important. They you know create so many different option for everybody. We try and have lower prices than everybody else. Try and get out there and just be there for the people,” said Melissa Thomas, Southern Boutique & More owner.