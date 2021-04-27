New re-entry program at Craven Community College giving second chance to people once in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is working to help people formally incarcerated get a second chance.

The program is a collaboration between the college and the Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council. It will offer tools that will help in long-term, secure employment opportunities.

The program also offers resources in housing, transportation, education, jobs, substance abuse, mental health and childcare. Gary Singleton, Craven Community College director of community workforce readiness, said these resources will help put people on the right track.

“Don’t quit because these resources are available for you because again, when you look at those returning from prison and jail, we don’t get to start at the same line as everyone else,” Singleton said.

For more information, contact the Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council main office at (252) 497-2009 or visit CPReentryNC.org.