New school in New Bern to mend learning gaps with blended teaching styles

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Another new school is coming to Eastern North Carolina this fall.

Educators in New Bern are hoping to fuse newer and older ways of teaching to fill in some learning gaps. Sonya Simmons is the owner of Bear Town Academy and said she’s noticed many of the children she interacted with who didn’t understand basic skills like how to write in complete sentences.

That’s why she said she’s opening a new private school. The Bear Town Academy will emphasize small classrooms, mentorships between students and old-school learning with pencils and workbooks.

“If we take a little bit of the old way with the new way, combine it and let it be a working tool, all they have to do is come with a willing heart and a willing mind,” Simmons said.

Bear Town Academy is set to open its doors on Aug. 16 for its first day of school.