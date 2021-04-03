New sculpture in New Bern dedicated to promoting unity

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Children in Eastern North Carolina took their time to paint a sculpture, all for the cause of unity. Now the Arts Council in Craven County is making their efforts known on a bigger scale.

Kids, parents and people across Craven County came out Saturday for the dedication of a new sculpture. It’s called the Unity Project.

“We call it unity. It’s about bringing the community together and having lots of hands pitch in,” said Jon Burger, the executive director of the Craven Arts Council.

Burger said projects like this have been able to bring the community back together.

“With COVID and everything, kids hadn’t been in school or maybe out as much so they were able to come in, in small groups,” said Burger. “When we started working on this project it was June and we were very aware of the racial justice protests that were going on so that was definitely a component.”

Kids across the county were the ones who actually helped paint the sculpture. The importance of this project is not lost by those who worked on it.

“I hope what I said will bring a lot of people together and when people look at this, they see dignity and people getting together,” said project helper Anthony Courman.

“It’s a representation of what we need to do together which is stick together with each other to help the community get better,” said another helper, Zamiya Freeman.

Burger said his team is ready to continue their work across the community.

“We are trying to do as much as we can and team up and help as much as we can and we are really excited to be out in the community, meeting new people and seeing what they want,” said Burger.