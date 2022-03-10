NEW BERN, N.C. — Tryon Palace is launching a new youth program for those who wish for a first-hand experience of how youngsters would have dressed and lived during the time of George Washington and Governor Tryon in Colonial America.

Colonial for a Day, debuts on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Designed for youth, ages 7 to 10 years, with one accompanying adult, participating youth will be fitted in period costume by our Historic Clothing Interpreter in Tryon Palace’s Costume Shop.

As their 18th-century attire is selected, participants will learn more about their garments, how they are different from today, and what purpose the garments served. There will be a walk to the Palace grounds to visit with men and women interpreters at the military encampment on the Palace grounds to find out what children’s chores were like and some of the crafts that they would have been expected to know. A fun colonial game on the grounds follows, and then a return to the Costume Shop for clothing crafts.

Parents and grandparents, be sure to bring your cameras as there will be plenty of photo opportunities to keepsake their Colonist’s Day at Tryon Palace. A pose in costume in front of the Palace or amongst the military encampment will make a perfect memento. Family and friends should plan to join their “colonist” on the Palace grounds as it is Garden Lovers Weekend and admittance to the gardens is FREE.

Colonial for a Day was spearheaded by Leslie Lambrecht, Tryon Palace’s Historic Clothing Interpreter. “I am so excited about this program! My hopes are to enlighten each participant about what everyday life was like during the 18th century for kids. Fashion and everyday outfits were a whole lot different then. When they put on their 18th-century attire, they will not only experience what getting dressed was like then, but also what was expected from them. Life was very different in the 1700s than it is today and we want them to experience that!”

Tickets for Colonial for a Day are $15, which covers both the youth participant and one accompanying adult. Only one adult per child. Additional youth participants, ages 7 – 10, are $10; limited to two per adult. Other members of the group may join them on the Palace grounds only. Capacity is limited, reserve your spot early. For reservations, call the ticket desk at 252-639-3524. Ticket holders will meet at the Waystation Ticket Office at 9:45 a.m. (corner of George and Pollock Streets). For more information, call 252 639-3500, or visit tryonpalace.org.