NEW BERN, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home.

Sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in New Bern, NC using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in New Bern, NC in the second quarter of 2020.

#12. Winston-Salem, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Winston in Q2 2020: 11

— #34 (tie) most common destination from Winston

– Started a new job in Winston from New Bern in Q2 2020: 14

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Winston

#11. Goldsboro, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Goldsboro in Q2 2020: 23

— #12 most common destination from Goldsboro

– Started a new job in Goldsboro from New Bern in Q2 2020: 24

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Goldsboro

#10. Rocky Mount, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 24

— #13 most common destination from Rocky Mount

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from New Bern in Q2 2020: 20

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to New Bern

#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Durham in Q2 2020: 27

— #10 most common destination from Durham

– Started a new job in Durham from New Bern in Q2 2020: 165

— 16.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 138 to Durham

#8. Fayetteville, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Fayetteville in Q2 2020: 28

— #19 (tie) most common destination from Fayetteville

– Started a new job in Fayetteville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 30

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Fayetteville

#7. Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Greensboro in Q2 2020: 38

— #30 most common destination from Greensboro

– Started a new job in Greensboro from New Bern in Q2 2020: 28

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to New Bern

#6. Wilmington, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Wilmington in Q2 2020: 39

— #13 (tie) most common destination from Wilmington

– Started a new job in Wilmington from New Bern in Q2 2020: 46

— 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Wilmington

#5. Greenville, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Greenville in Q2 2020: 61

— #7 most common destination from Greenville

– Started a new job in Greenville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 70

— 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Greenville

#4. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Charlotte in Q2 2020: 64

— #48 (tie) most common destination from Charlotte

– Started a new job in Charlotte from New Bern in Q2 2020: 67

— 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Charlotte

#3. Jacksonville, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 76

— #7 most common destination from Jacksonville

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 76

— 7.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to New Bern

#2. Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Raleigh in Q2 2020: 113

— #21 most common destination from Raleigh

– Started a new job in Raleigh from New Bern in Q2 2020: 119

— 12.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Raleigh

#1. Not in metropolitan area, NC

– Started a new job in New Bern from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 245

— #15 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from New Bern in Q2 2020: 303

— 30.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 58 to Not in metropolitan area