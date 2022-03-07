NEW BERN, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home.
Sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market.
Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in New Bern, NC using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in New Bern, NC in the second quarter of 2020.
Tuesday: Greenville | Wednesday: Jacksonville | Thursday: Rocky Mount
1 / 12tweber1// Wikimedia
#12. Winston-Salem, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Winston in Q2 2020: 11
— #34 (tie) most common destination from Winston
– Started a new job in Winston from New Bern in Q2 2020: 14
— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Winston
2 / 12Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina
#11. Goldsboro, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Goldsboro in Q2 2020: 23
— #12 most common destination from Goldsboro
– Started a new job in Goldsboro from New Bern in Q2 2020: 24
— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Goldsboro
3 / 12David Wilson // Wikicommon
#10. Rocky Mount, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 24
— #13 most common destination from Rocky Mount
– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from New Bern in Q2 2020: 20
— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 4 to New Bern
4 / 12Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Durham in Q2 2020: 27
— #10 most common destination from Durham
– Started a new job in Durham from New Bern in Q2 2020: 165
— 16.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 138 to Durham
5 / 12davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#8. Fayetteville, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Fayetteville in Q2 2020: 28
— #19 (tie) most common destination from Fayetteville
– Started a new job in Fayetteville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 30
— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 2 to Fayetteville
6 / 12Beyonce245// Wikimedia
#7. Greensboro-High Point, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Greensboro in Q2 2020: 38
— #30 most common destination from Greensboro
– Started a new job in Greensboro from New Bern in Q2 2020: 28
— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 10 to New Bern
7 / 12Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia
#6. Wilmington, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Wilmington in Q2 2020: 39
— #13 (tie) most common destination from Wilmington
– Started a new job in Wilmington from New Bern in Q2 2020: 46
— 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 7 to Wilmington
8 / 12Cypress Landing // Wikimedia
#5. Greenville, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Greenville in Q2 2020: 61
— #7 most common destination from Greenville
– Started a new job in Greenville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 70
— 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 9 to Greenville
9 / 12BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Charlotte in Q2 2020: 64
— #48 (tie) most common destination from Charlotte
– Started a new job in Charlotte from New Bern in Q2 2020: 67
— 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Charlotte
10 / 12Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Jacksonville, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 76
— #7 most common destination from Jacksonville
– Started a new job in Jacksonville from New Bern in Q2 2020: 76
— 7.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 0 to New Bern
11 / 12Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#2. Raleigh-Cary, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Raleigh in Q2 2020: 113
— #21 most common destination from Raleigh
– Started a new job in Raleigh from New Bern in Q2 2020: 119
— 12.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 6 to Raleigh
12 / 12Canva
#1. Not in metropolitan area, NC
– Started a new job in New Bern from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 245
— #15 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from New Bern in Q2 2020: 303
— 30.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 58 to Not in metropolitan area