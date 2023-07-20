NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash with a bicyclist, who was thrown into the Neuse River and died earlier this week, will not be charged.

Master Trooper Rico L. Stephens with the NC State Highway Patrol said in an email Thursday morning no charges will be issued against the driver of the GMC Sierra. The name of the driver will also not be released.

The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. A GMC Sierra was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 17 to New Bern when it struck the cyclist on an exit ramp. The cyclist was thrown into the Neuse River, officials said.

The person driving the vehicle stopped to report the crash and was assisting in the Highway Patrol’s investigation into the cause.

Officials searched the area for several hours before the Sidney Dive Team and other officials recovered the body of Trace Nobles, 17, of New Bern.

Stephens said at the time of the crash, the bicyclist was not wearing reflective clothing.